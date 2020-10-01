Introduction to Agile 2

The Agile experiment was only a partial success: Agile now needs to pivot!

The Agile movement took us away from big up-front plans, micromanagement, and projects-by-numbers. It shifted the focus from big initiatives to small teams, from big promises to incremental deliveries, and from handoffs between specialists to collaboration and self-sufficiency.

But it dismissed the importance of leadership, structure, forethought, and individual differences. It defined one-size-fits-all practices, often favoring some styles of work over others, and too often defined by frameworks or methodologies that were pushed in an all-or-nothing way by their most ardent advocates. Despite its technical roots, Agile also quickly devalued the importance of engineering; and it did not even mention the importance of information and data – things that were strategically important when Agile was born and are even more so today.

These are not small things. We therefore realized that a fresh start was needed – not an incremental one: a start that is informed by the first Agile experiment, but that does not hesitate to make major departures: a new beginning. We call it Agile 2.

If you want to read more about why we think a new Agile is needed, please read The Case for Agile 2. Read the Values and Principles. Read a synopsis of the Values and Principles.

Please sign, indicating your support!

Posters